HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash closed westbound Highway 30 in High Ridge.

Police said a truck helping to move an oversized load overturned in a single-car crash near the intersection of State Route PP. The driver, a man in his 50s, died in the crash.

All westbound lanes of Highway 30 were closed for an investigation. Police did not know when the roadway would reopen.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District said drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

