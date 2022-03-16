SB I-55 near Broadway back open after deadly crash Wednesday morning

St. Louis police said a man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ST. LOUIS — Lanes on southbound I-55 near Broadway Street are back open Wednesday morning after a deadly crash closed them for several hours.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m. St. Louis police said the car caught fire after the crash. The fire was put out and the accident reconstruction unit was requested to help with the investigation.

St. Louis police said one man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity has not been released.

The crash had SB I-55 closed from Gasconade Street to Broadway Street.