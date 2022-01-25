Deadly crash closes EB I-255 near Telegraph Road for hours Tuesday evening

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person was killed when a Jeep collided with a tractor-trailer.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash that left one person dead closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 255 for hours Tuesday evening.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 7:55 Tuesday night near the Telegraph Road exit of Interstate 255. The spokesman said one person was killed when a Jeep collided with a tractor-trailer.

The highway patrol shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway to conduct an investigation. As of 10:50 p.m., the highway remained closed.

No other information about the crash was provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.