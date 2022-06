The victim's name has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — One person has died after a 2-vehicle crash Thursday night at Interstate 70 and Union Boulevard.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened a little after 10 p.m. Thursday night. It also confirmed the fatality.

No other injuries were reported.

Details surrounding the crash are being investigated by the department's accident reconstruction unit.