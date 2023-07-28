1 dead after pickup truck, tractor-trailer collide on I-70 in St. Charles

MSHP said a pickup truck caught fire early Friday morning after colliding with a semi, killing the driver.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — One person died early Friday morning after a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 70 in St. Charles.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on westbound I-70, just east of Zumbehl Road.

The pickup truck caught fire after the collision, and its driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSHP.

Westbound I-70 was closed for several hours as crews investigated the scene. As of about 5 a.m., there was no word on when the interstate would reopen.