Arnold woman struck, killed Sunday morning on I-55

The vehicle that struck and killed 50-year-old Debra Sanfilippo fled the scene.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Arnold woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning near Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the South County Precinct responded at about 3 a.m. Sunday to the report of a pedestrian fatally struck in the area of northbound I-55 and Butler Hill Road.

At the scene, officers found 50-year-old Debra Sanfilippo lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck her fled the scene, police said.

The investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crimes Against Persons detectives at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).