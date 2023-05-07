Deadly house fire Wednesday in St. Charles County

One adult was unable to escape the flames early Wednesday morning in a home on Arlington Drive.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person died early Wednesday in a fire at a home in unincorporated St. Charles County.

According to Central County Fire and Rescue, crews were called at about 12:15 a.m. to a house on Arlington Drive in the Arlington Heights subdivision, near Caulks Hill Road. Two adults and two children were at home at the time.

The fire began in the garage area of the home. One adult and two children were able to escape, but one adult died in the fire, according to the department.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames at the home, significantly challenging rescue efforts, the department said.

“Situations like these are an excellent reminder of the importance of having — and practicing — a fire escape plan," Central County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen said. "Ensuring everyone knows the home escape plan well ahead of the emergency can give you and your family the time you need to safely escape a house fire."

The Fire Marshal's Office, the Missouri State Fire Marshal and the St. Charles County Police Department were investigating the cause of the fire as of Wednesday morning.