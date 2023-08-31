1 dead, another seriously injured in Jefferson County motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crashed into the back of another at a changing traffic signal. Both motorcyclists were ejected.

MURPHY, Mo. — One motorcyclist was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night on State Route 30 in Jefferson County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:15 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Route 30, west of Delores Drive, in Murphy.

John Morgan, 58, of St. Peters stopped for a changing traffic signal when a second motorcyclist crashed into the back of his vehicle, according to MSHP. Both were ejected in the crash.

Morgan was taken via ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to MSHP. The other man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

