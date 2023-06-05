Man charged for role in attempted robbery that left suspect dead, victim injured

The man remains in custody and no bond information is available at this time.

ST. LOUIS — A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes after admitting to his involvement in a deadly robbery in early May, police said.

Sergeant Charles Wall with St. Louis police said Friday that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged Izel Nash, 29, with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

The man who died, 35-year-old Alonzo Jones, was a suspect in the robbery and was killed after exchanging gunfire with the victim, police said.

Police said officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on May 6 in the 1500 block of Destrehan in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Officers were told one of the victims was being driven to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

They arrived to the shooting scene to find Jones on the ground with gunshot wounds. St. Louis paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that two victims were unloading their car when Jones tried to rob them at gunpoint.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, pulled out his gun and exchanged gunfire with Jones. Both were shot in the exchange.

The other victim, a 30-year-old woman, was not injured in the incident.

Police did not provide further details on how Nash was involved in the robbery. Nash remains in custody and no bond information is available at this time.

