Saint Louis Zoo to host Deaf Day in June

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo will hold a day of events and shows aimed at helping people who are deaf and hard of hearing learn more about the animal kingdom.

According to a Facebook post from the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (MCDHH) on Wednesday, the Saint Louis Zoo is hosting a series of interpreted events and shows from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 9 in celebration of Deaf Day.

The Zoo will provide the schedule of interpreted events and show ticket prices very soon. In addition, American Sign Language ASL interpreters will be provided.

The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders says “Age is the strongest predictor of hearing loss among adults aged 20-69, with the greatest amount of hearing loss in the 60 to 69 age group.”

The institute reports between two to three out of every 1,000 children in the U.S. are born with some level of hearing loss in one or both ears. And about 15% of adults who are 18 years old or older say they have some trouble hearing, according to the institute.

People dealing with hearing loss can receive help from the commission who partners with local state agencies, service providers, and businesses to lift their quality of life and access to opportunities.

They also offer ASL classes, so the community can learn how to communicate with those facing hearing loss. Also, if you or someone you know is thinking about becoming an interpreter, visit the National Association of the Deaf to learn how to sign fluently and read another person’s signing.

For a list of Deaf/hard organizations, click here.

