Get more news instantly.



Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android Download theApp

ST. CHARLES — Police are investigating a death at house in St. Charles.

Several police cruisers lined the street near Willow Oaks and St. 5th Street. Sky5 showed officers rolling out yellow tape around the front yard of a large home. Officers were scene standing around a couple black partitions positioned in the front yard near a driveway.

At this time, the St. Charles Police Department would only confirm that a death investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is confirmed.

© 2018 KSDK