CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri has laws for hunting and killing deer—and two men broke them with their vehicle, some bright lights and guns, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Conservation agents said they found two men illegally poaching deer in Crawford County on Oct. 26, which was the night before youth deer season began.

The men had started “road hunting” earlier in the day, MDC said, which means the men looked for deer from their vehicle. As the sun went down, agents said they continued road hunting and started using a spotlight to get the animal’s attention and kill it.

The men were arrested after they spotlighted and shot at more deer in a privately-owned field, MDC said.

Missouri Department of Conservation

The men were cited for several hunting violations: taking deer from a public roadway, taking deer from a motor vehicle, taking deer in closed season, taking deer by aid of artificial light, illegal possession of deer or parts thereof, possession of deer taken in violation of trespass laws and trespassing in the first degree.

The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

On its website, MDC said poachers hurt all Missourians--even those who don't hunt--because the state depends on revenue from hunting and fishing permits to manage wildlife populations and habitats. Poachers also take away opportunities for hunters who are looking to collect animals legally.

© 2018 KSDK