BRIDGETON, Mo. — Leonardo DRS Inc. will break ground on its new engineering and manufacturing complex in Bridgeton later this week.

Leonardo DRS supplies integrated products and services to military forces, intelligence agencies and prime contractors around the world. The company's new complex will focus on helping them continue to provide their products and services to those customers.

The complex will include light manufacturing facilities, engineering development and offices for its Land Systems business line.

Laboratory space will also be a focal point for the unit’s development, which will help increase the company’s operations and continue to serve its U.S. military customer while supporting the St. Louis region into the future.

Leonardo DRS is a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A., which has headquarters in Virginia. Leonardo DRS Land Systems is headquartered here in St. Louis.

They integrate complex technologies into legacy systems and platforms for both commercial and military customers.

DRS Land Systems makes a wide range of products, battlefield surveillance and vehicle armor. They also provide fuel and water distribution, radar and electronic system testing.

A multitude of representatives will be at the groundbreaking ceremony, including U.S. Representative Ann Wagner, Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs and Leonardo DRS Land Systems Vice President and General Manager Aaron Hankins.

The 171,500 square foot facility is being developed by U.S. Capital Development. Construction will start this Wed., Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the project click here.