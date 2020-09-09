'Defund the police' mural painted on street by protesters in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of protesters marched through St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Protesters with Occupy City Hall STL marched and called on St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign. Around 8 p.m., dozens of protesters painted a large mural that says ‘defund the police’ in the middle of the intersection of Euclid and Maryland.
One of the signs held up by protesters read, 'Resign Lyda, take the feds with you.'
Operation Legend, a federal program in an effort to reduce violent crime in the city launched in August.
In July, ‘Resign Lyda,’ was painted by protesters on the street outside of City Hall.
Back in June, Mayor Krewson faced backlash after she read the names and street addresses of protesters who were calling on the city to defund the police department. It happened during one of the regular COVID-19 briefings. She took down the video and apologized.