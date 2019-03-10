MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a MetroLink train in Maplewood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of S. Hanley around 11 a.m.

Police said a 68-year-old man was trying to push his bicycle across the tracks when he was hit. He was rushed to a hospital with broken bones. Police said he has non-life threatening injuries.

MetroLink trains were delayed for several hours following the incident.

MetroLink passengers may experience minor delays as trains resume their regular weekday schedules.

