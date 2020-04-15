ST. LOUIS — Van’s Delivery Pharmacy is keeping St. Louisans safe, by bringing your medications to you.

The south county pharmacy has been delivering to customers since 2016. Now it is helping 2,000 people.

It can deliver to a wide range of people faster, more organized and more efficient. The company does everything from taking the prescription and bringing you the medications.

“[It’s] superior pharmacy by managing all their medications, taking care of everything, so they don't have to have a problem,” Van Simonyan, pharmacist said. “Understand that we're not going to let costs and expenses getting the way of them getting medication.”

In addition to many immunocompromised customers, many customers don’t have the financial or physical means to get to a pharmacy. That’s why this delivery service is so important year-round.

“Our patients have been benefiting from this tremendously,” Simonyan said. “And I think now more than ever before. And it's important that other people know that there are resources like us out there who, you know, if you take medication or if you, if you have trouble with your pharmacy, there are alternatives out there.”

Contact Van’s Delivery Pharmacy at 314-200-6500 or by email: outreach@vansdeliverypharmacy.com

