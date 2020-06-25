First-of-its-kind skating rink coming to north St. Louis County

x
"We are hoping that it will serve as a catalyst for other West Florissant development,” said Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones
DELLWOOD, Mo. — Residents in Dellwood will soon have another place to enjoy the outdoors.

This Friday, the city will break ground on a new outdoor skating rink. The facility will be the first of its kind in the north St. Louis County area.

“This project is like no other in the region. We are hoping that it will serve as a catalyst for other West Florissant development,” said Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones.

Besides the rink, the facility also will include bleachers, elevated picnic areas, permanent barbecue pits, an outdoor audio system and lights for evening activities.

A Municipal League park grant made the state-of-the-art skating rink possible.

It’ll be located on the grounds of the Dellwood Recreation Center at 10266 West Florissant.

