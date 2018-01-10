INDIANAPOLIS – A flight from Detroit to St. Louis has been diverted to Indianapolis due to an odor in the flight deck area. The aircraft is an Airbus 319 and is carrying 116 customers.

STATEMENT FROM DELTA

“Delta flight 2848 from Detroit to St. Louis diverted to Indianapolis out of an abundance of caution due to an odor in the flight deck area. Maintenance personnel are currently evaluating the aircraft. While safety is always our top priority, Delta apologizes to customers for this travel delay.”

