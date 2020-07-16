Staffing increases at Department of Labor aimed at getting more Missouri unemployment claims processed

"Look, we didn't do a good job," said Governor Mike Parson.

ST. LOUIS — The new unemployment numbers out Thursday paint a grim picture of the nation's economic recovery: more than 1.3 million people applied for the first time last week. That's the 17th straight week of job losses of more than one million.

In Missouri, the unemployment numbers show a different story, but one that's more complicated than at first glance.

Thursday's report showed 16,781 new unemployment claims were filed for the week ending in July 11. While that is the lowest number since before the economic shutdowns due to the coronavirus began, now even the governor saying the state needs to do more.

“Look, we didn't do a good job, as we put it, in the unemployment, in the Department of Labor,” Governor Mike Parson admitted in his Wednesday briefing. “That's just all there is to it. I can't sugar coat that. That's my responsibility as governor. It was overwhelmed, to say the least.”

That’s why he says the state will hire 100 more people to help with the workload and get Missourians their unemployment benefits.

“I think that if there were more people to take on the caseloads, maybe someone would get an answer a lot sooner than 14 weeks out,” said Dusty King, who lives in south St. Louis.

That’s how long it took for her to get any information about her unemployment claim after she says she was let go from a manufacturing job where she would have had to work shoulder to shoulder with people, then go home to the immune-compromised friend with whom she was staying.

“I was displaced from my job because of COVID-19, she said. “The last fourteen weeks have really been a struggle for me, I had to use my 401K, I had to use my savings to get by.”

She said she’s reached out in every way she could think of to the unemployment office as well as local lawmakers. Only recently did she learn her claim has been denied. Since she’s not finding success looking for other jobs, she wants to see what her other options might be—but says she hasn’t been able to talk to anyone at the unemployment office.

“If you’re in a situation like me, you’ve never had to experience this, then you’re just alone,” she said. “It’s frustrating, people don’t understand that it’s not getting fixed, it’s just getting pushed to the side, because there’s nobody to handle these case loads and people are just getting denied and just shoved to the side. And the reality of it is we’re human beings.”

With a Facebook post, Gov. Parson touted the latest unemployment numbers, out hours after his press briefing, as a sign that Missouri’s economy is improving. For perspective on how far it has to go, though: a total of 15,774 people filed new unemployment claims in the entire month of July last year.

The UInteract website for filing unemployment in Missouri did experience some technical issues over the weekend, but a spokesperson says most people were able to file claims on time and it shouldn't impact numbers long-term.