Police responding to DePaul Hospital after report of 'threatening phone call'

A social media post said officers are checking the campus as a precaution

BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Bridgeton Police Department said officers are responding to the campus of DePaul Hospital due to a "threatening phone call."

According to a post on the Bridgeton Police Department's Facebook page, a large police presence responded to the hospital due to the phone call. The post said officers are checking the campus as a precaution.

The post also said social media reports of an active shooter at the hospital are false.

"There is currently a heavy police presence at DePaul Hospital campus in response to a 'threatening phone call.' Contrary to what is being posted on social media, there is no 'active shooter' situation. Officers are checking the area at this time as a precaution," the Facebook post said.