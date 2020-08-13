Depositions issued in St. Louis vs. the Rams case include Kroenke, Demoff, Goodell and Jerry Jones

The St. Louis vs the Rams case is starting to get interesting, and now Kroenke and company are going to have to get ready for depositions

ST. LOUIS — Things are starting to heat up in the St. Louis vs. the Rams saga.

The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed suit against the Rams and the NFL after the team ditched the city for Los Angeles.

The St. Louis group is claiming, among other things, the Rams did not meet necessary NFL relocation guidelines when they picked up and headed west.

Earlier in August, one of the lawyers representing St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed the list of people their side wants to be deposed, and there are some notable names being called on to talk.

Click the "Docket Entries" tab at this link to see the full list.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke and team chief operating officer Kevin Demoff are on the list to be deposed, as well as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the owners of the rest of the teams in the league, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

5 On Your Side's sports director said the depositions are set to start in September, and wrap up four months later with the trial beginning in 2021.