PACIFIC, Mo. — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after deputies said he admitted to stealing an ATV and trading it for a gun.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Austin David Carter was charged with second-degree burglary and stealing of a motor vehicle in connection with the theft of an ATV back in January.

Deputies said the vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 23, but a break in the case came when the victim noticed a posting on Facebook Marketplace that looked like his ATV.

When deputies went to talk to the man who made the post, he said he traded a pistol to Carter for the ATV.

When police went to talk Carter, he admitted to stealing the ATV from the man's garage and trading it for a gun.

He was taken into custody. His bond was set at $10,000.