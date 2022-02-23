Deputies looking for missing Jefferson County man last seen in January

According to the press release, Naushad Punjani works in St. Louis and was last seen in the north St. Louis County area on the night of Jan. 14.

DESOTO, Mo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are looking for a DeSoto, Missouri, man that family members said has not been seen for more than a month.

A press release from the sheriff's department said Naushad Punjani was reported missing by family members after not returning home from work on Jan. 14. According to the press release, Punjani works in St. Louis and was last seen in the north St. Louis County area on the night of Jan. 14.

Police said Punjani is about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said as the investigation has gone on, the circumstances of his disappearance seemed suspicious.

No other information was provided.