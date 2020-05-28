Deputy flagged down after car crash finds alleged 2-year-old kidnapping victim from St. Louis

A woman involved in the crash said she had no idea who the child was and had woken up sometime before the accident to find the child in the car

SULLIVAN, Mo. — A Gasconade County deputy who was flagged down to help the victims of a car crash ended up finding a 2-year-old from St. Louis.

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday as one of its deputies, referred to in a press release as Deputy Lane, was driving to work.

Someone flagged him down near the Strain-Japan School District at 4640 Highway H in Sullivan. She told him that she had just witnessed a car accident and she had a 27-year-old woman and a 2-year-old in her car who had been involved in the accident.

The driver of the car involved in the accident was no longer at the scene.

After notifying the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the deputy spoke to the woman who was involved in the accident.

The woman told the deputy that she and the child weren't hurt. She also said she had no idea who the child was and had woken up sometime before the accident to find the child in the car.

MSHP told the deputy that the child might be a kidnapping victim out of St. Louis. He was then able to verify the child's name and found that the child's clothing matched the description of the kidnapped child. The deputy received a photo of the child from a St. Louis police detective and verified that the child was the kidnapping victim.

The deputy remained at the scene until the MSHP arrived and took over the investigation.

MSHP and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are leading the investigation.

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said that the woman said she didn't know the child, but the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the child was located unharmed in Franklin County with friends of the parents and was released to a family member.