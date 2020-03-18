ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you recently had your ATM stolen, Des Peres police might have found it.

The Des Peres Department of Public safety posted a picture on Facebook Tuesday of an ATM dumped into the water off of Dougherty Ferry Road.

"To take away from the day to day news you are seeing... we are looking for the owner of this ATM found on Dougherty Ferry Rd," the department said. "Please contact us, we may ask questions...."

If this is your ATM, call the Des Peres Department of Public Safety at 314-835-6200.

