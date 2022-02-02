Des Peres restaurant offers escape during snow day

"There isn’t a snow day for customers so, we are here at the neighborhood bar."

DES PERES, Mo. — Snow-covered roads, icy conditions and cold temperatures are the perfect recipe for many St. Louis County businesses to close shop for the day.

A little bit of snow isn’t going to stop one of the oldest businesses in town from keeping their doors closed.

“There isn’t a snow day for customers so, here at home we are the neighborhood bar, the Village Bar."

They keep the parking lot clear and the grill going for folks who are tired of being cooped up in the house.

“The kids are off school, I have a day off work, I just thought we’d come out,” Trent Englert said. “A lot of stores are closed but thought we’d stay warm, come up and get the best burger in town.”

Englert brought the who family out for a bite to eat. Englert’s daughter picked the house favorite on a cold snowy day.

“Nothing like a hot bowl of chili,” General Manager John Forrest said.

This food is fuel for the Englert’s family’s next event.

“There’s a nice park behind us with a good hill, we like to take the kids there (to sled) and hope for a few more inches of accumulation before heading out.”