DeSoto man dies in Saturday morning motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County, Missouri, Saturday morning, police said.

DeSoto resident Blake A. Blackburn, 30, was declared dead at the crash scene by first responders.

Blackburn was driving south on Old Missouri 21, north of Orchard Drive, when his motorcycle began skidding went off the roadway, a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Police said.

The 2001 Yamaha FZS1000 went airborne, throwing Blackburn. The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m.

Blackburn was wearing a helmet, police said.