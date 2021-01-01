More detainees transferred to 'The Workhouse' after refusing to return to cells at St. Louis Justice Center

A spokesman for the mayor's office said 45 detainees were transferred to 'The Workhouse'. It comes a few days after a similar disturbance at the facility

ST. LOUIS — A group of detainees being held at the St. Louis Justice Center was transferred to the Medium Security Institution after refusing to return to their cells Friday afternoon, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson's office said.

Jacob Long, the spokesman for the mayor's office, said there are about 30 detainees refusing to follow orders. The St. Louis Sherrif's Office and members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department worked to resolve the incident.

There are no reports of injuries as of this writing.

Long said 45 detainees were transferred to the Medium Security Institution, commonly referred to as The Workhouse.

This comes just a few days after a similar disturbance at the facility.

On Tuesday, a group of detainees became "non-compliant" with staff about returning to their designated area and assigned cells. The detainees were upset with another group of detainees.

Corrections officials and the sheriff’s office worked together Tuesday to deescalate the situation, Long said. Eventually, officers removed 56 detainees from the justice center. They are now being housed at the city's Medium Security Institution, which is often referred to as the Workhouse. There were no injuries to staff or detainees.

St. Louis police said officers responded to the justice center in a "support capacity."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.