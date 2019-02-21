ST. LOUIS — One person has died in a house fire early Thursday morning.

At about 2 a.m., St. Louis firefighters responded to the 3800 block of N. 22nd Street. Heavy smoke was coming out of the one-story brick house when they arrived.

Crews rescued one adult out of the house and rushed them to a nearby hospital. The adult was in critical condition but passed away while undergoing emergency treatment.

The fire is out and investigators are on the scene looking into what caused the fatal fire.

This is a developing story. Today in St. Louis reporter Rhyan Henson will be live on the scene all morning providing updates. You also can stream the newscast live here. This story will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.