KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Bring storytime straight to your home with "Dial a Story."

Libraries across the area may be physically closed, but Kirkwood Public Library is still providing content to entertain the kids.

With "Dial a Story," you can call the library and have either a short story or a poem read to you.

Wednesday's poem was "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" by Robert Frost.

The library's plan is to create fresh content every day. They've also been reading children's books live on Facebook.

To hear a story, call 314 821-5770 and press 2. You can also listen online on the library's website.

Kirkwood Public Library New to the world of ebooks? We think you''ll get the hang of it in n... o time with the help of Reference Librarian, Jigisha. In this step-by-step video she walks you through downloading Libby, one of our favorite ebook apps, through searching with ease, all the way to checking out your first ebook.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Take a virtual dive at the St. Louis Aquarium Thursday morning

RELATED: Savannah Louie's family gives tips on working from home in harmony

RELATED: Stumpy's Spirits Distillery is now making hand sanitizer

RELATED: Cure cabin fever without spreading COVID-19

RELATED: Closed downtown St. Louis hotel uses darkness to spread light and love