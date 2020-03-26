KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Bring storytime straight to your home with "Dial a Story."
Libraries across the area may be physically closed, but Kirkwood Public Library is still providing content to entertain the kids.
With "Dial a Story," you can call the library and have either a short story or a poem read to you.
Wednesday's poem was "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" by Robert Frost.
The library's plan is to create fresh content every day. They've also been reading children's books live on Facebook.
To hear a story, call 314 821-5770 and press 2. You can also listen online on the library's website.
