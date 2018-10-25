ST. LOUIS — Did you see some cool-looking clouds over the St. Louis area Thursday? Several viewers sent photos to 5 On Your Side that showed clouds looking more like streets in the sky.

“Any ideas as to what's going on here?” one viewer asked.

We went to the National Weather Service experts in St. Louis for an answer.

“These are altocumulus clouds that are cause by an atmospheric wave trapped under a temperature inversion,” NWS explained.

NWS St. Louis

So, what exactly does that mean?

Atmospheric Gravity Waves are similar to waves in lake when you toss a rock in, NWS explained.

“Such ‘gravity waves’ sometimes appear when the relatively stable and stratified air masses associated with stratocumulus cloud layers are disturbed by a vertical trigger from the underlying terrain, or by a thunderstorm updraft or some other vertical wind shear,” NASA wrote online with the picture below.

NASA

A Temperature Inversion happens when a layer of warm air gets wedged between cold air at the ground and warmer air above.

No matter how they were caused, the clouds were a pretty sight to see over St. Louis.

