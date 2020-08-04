ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs grocery stores in the St. Louis area announced adjusted hours for Sunday and Monday.

All Dierbergs stores will be closed on Sunday for Easter so associates can have the day off to be with their families. Stores will also open at noon on the following Monday, April 13, to give associates an opportunity for extra rest.

"Our team shows up daily with great energy and a desire to serve our communities," CEO Greg Dierbergs said in a statement. We're very appreciative of the tremendous levels of adaptability they continue to demonstrate in this ever-changing environment."

Starting on Tuesday, April 14, all Dierbergs locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with the first hour being a reserved time for people over the age of 60 and those with compromised immune systems.

