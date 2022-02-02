x
Dierbergs grocery stores closing early Wednesday, opening late Thursday

The supermarket changed hours in response to poor weather conditions.

ST. LOUIS — Activities all over the region were disrupted due to weather conditions Wednesday, including a local grocery chain.

Dierbergs Markets announced they would close at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to poor weather and road conditions. They would also open later Thursday, opening doors to shoppers at 11 a.m.

This affected stores in the St. Louis metro area.

The stores normally open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

The region was affected by a prolonged winter storm that was slated to dump freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow on the bi-state. 

Road conditions were treacherous with several crashes reported across the region, including a serious crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 44 eastbound near Jefferson involving a jack-knifed semi-trailer. There was no word on injuries.

