Dierbergs shoppers help raise more than $170K for sick children

With the pandemic-shortened season, Dierbergs wanted to help raise money for Cardinal Glennon's Homers for Health campaign

ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs donated more than $170,000 to the SSM Health Cardinals Glennon's Homers for Health campaign thanks to the generosity of shoppers.

Homers for Health is typically a partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals where fans pledge to donate a certain amount for every home run during the season. With the pandemic-shortened season, Dierbergs decided to do something to help.

During a six-week "RoundUp at the Register" event, shoppers gave a total of $170,867 which will help provide critical treatments for children in the Cardinal Glennon system.

“A huge thank you to our generous customers for making it possible for us to contribute more than $170,000 to make a such a lasting impact on Glennon Kids," said Laura Dierberg Padousis, VP and Secretary of Dierbergs Markets. "Dierbergs has supported Glennon’s Homers for Health campaign since its inception in 2012. With the health crisis in mind, it’s more important now than ever for us to support our friends and neighbors in our community,”

Even though the shortened season is almost halfway over, you can still make a one-time donation or a home run pledge to the Homers for Health campaign. For more information or to make a donation, click here.