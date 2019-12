ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Dierbergs announced it’ll close its stores at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.

A spokesperson said it decided to close due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. It’ll reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

