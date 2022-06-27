Dierbergs expanding grocery delivery by partnering with delivery app

The grocer is teaming up with DoorDash, offering same-day delivery in the St. Louis area, according to a release Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs shoppers now have another way to get their groceries. The grocer is partnering with DoorDash, a digital-based food delivery service, to offer same-day grocery delivery in the St. Louis area, a release from Dierbergs said Monday.

To place an order, Dierbergs shoppers will go through the DoorDash app or website, pick their preferred delivery time, and a DoorDash shopper will get the groceries, the release said. DoorDash also offers updates throughout the order process.

You can add items to your cart like eggs, milk, produce, meat and more. There are also local products available.

Dierbergs has 25 St. Louis area stores and one location at the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach.