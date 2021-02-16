Dierbergs holding virtual hiring event for more than 150 job openings

The press release said qualified candidates may get a job offer on the spot

ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs is looking to fill more than 150 job openings at all of their stores as well as production facilities and the corporate office.

In a news release, Dierbergs said they will be holding a virtual hiring event on March 3 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Job openings include part-time, specialized and managerial positions.

During the 12-hour event, applicants can meet virtually with recruiters, learn more about the company and open positions and meet with Dierbergs leaders. Interviews, which can be video or audio, can be conducted through any web browser.

The news release said qualified candidates may get a job offer on the spot.

“We’re excited to be offering a 12-hour event this time. COVID-19 has changed the landscape for all of us and we’re glad to offer flexibility during this challenging time," said Heather Siegler, Dierbergs' talent acquisition manager. "This event gives us the opportunity to meet with candidates, all while maintaining social distancing and being as accessible as possible under the current circumstances." "In times of wide-spread unemployment, we are grateful to be adding jobs and supporting our community.”

To find more information and register for the event, click here.

Dierbergs held a similar event in August, looking to fill more than 100 positions.