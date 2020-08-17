Dierbergs holding virtual hiring event to fill 100 jobs in St. Louis area

The grocery chain will be looking to fill full- and part-time positions at all 24 metro-area stores as well as production facilities and the corporate office

ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs is looking to fill more than 100 jobs with a virtual hiring event on Sept. 1.

Dierbergs will host its "Mega Hiring" event virtually this year, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The grocery chain will be looking to fill full- and part-time positions, including material positions. The jobs are available at all 24 metro-area stores as well as production facilities and the corporate office.

Candidates can meet with recruiters, learn more about open positions, and qualified candidates could land the job on the spot.

Interviews can be conducted through any web browser; both video and audio-only options are available.

“COVID-19 has changed the landscape for all of us. We are excited to be able to meet with candidates and add to our team, all while maintaining social distancing and being as accessible as possible under the current circumstances,” Heather Siegler, Dierbergs Talent Acquisition Manager, said in a press release. “In times of wide-spread unemployment, we are grateful to be adding jobs and supporting our community.”

For more information, visit Dierbergs.com/hiring-event. Candidates are encouraged to apply in advance by texting the word TEAM to 97211 or by going online at Dierbergs.com/careers.