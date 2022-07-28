Dierbergs store sells winning Show Me Cash ticket

The winner won $84,000 on the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket.

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A winning Show Me Cash jackpot ticket was sold at a local Dierbergs earlier this month.

The Dierbergs located on 421 Lafayette Center in Manchester, Missouri sold the winning ticket on July 13.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers, winning the $84,000 jackpot prize.

The store will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. with a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases by a minimum of $5,000 until won and is currently at $318,000.

In the last year, those who purchased tickets in St. Louis County have won over $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, according to a release from Missouri Lottery.

Retailers in the county have received over $19.8 million from commissions and bonuses for selling winning tickets.

Education programs in the county have also received over $39.9 million.

There is also a Mega Millions lottery jackpot sweeping the nation, the estimated prize is $1.1 billion. This is the second largest jackpot in the game's history.

The next drawing will take place on Friday, July 29.