ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Are you thinking about checking out of the annual family Thanksgiving Day celebration?

Hotels in the area are seeing more check-ins for their Thanksgiving Day brunches and dinners, and some are offering to-go dinners as an option.

Executives at the Four Seasons in downtown St. Louis, which in August added a Gerard Craft restaurant to its lineup, are seeing a 20 percent increase for its Thanksgiving Day meals.

The hotel is expecting more than 300 guests this year for its brunch, which is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People attending the brunch are a combination of hotel and local guests, though a majority of the guests are local, officials said. The buffet is $95 per person, though children ages 5 to 12 pay $30, and children 4 and under can attend for free.

Click here to see the rest of the options.

