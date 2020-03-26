SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — About 30 parishes within the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois are offering live online streaming of their weekend masses.

All masses in the diocese have been closed to the public since March 18 due to coronavirus concerns, according to a press release from the diocese.

Priests have been offering private masses with their personal mass intentions being offered “for the people.”

The parishes in the Metro East offering online masses are located in Effingham, Alton, Jerseyville, Maryville, Wood River, Troy, Highland and others, according to the release.

For a complete list of streaming masses, click here. More parishes are expected to be added.

