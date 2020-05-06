Man dies after dirt bike accident in Illinois

Samuel J. Sparks of East Alton, Illinois was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A 31-year-old man was killed after an accident in Madison County, Illinois early Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a dirt bike motorcycle with no lights was traveling southbound on Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive around 12 a.m. A Nissan Frontier was traveling northbound and hit the dirt bike as it began to turn.

The driver of the dirt bike, Samuel J. Sparks of East Alton, Illinois was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier was a 53-year-old man. He refused medical attention, according to the police report.