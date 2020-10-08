Disc golf competitions coming to St. Charles County

The prospect league baseball field, CarShield Field, will be transformed into a 9-hole disc golf course

O'FALLON, Mo. — Disc golf is coming to O’Fallon this summer.

The prospect league baseball field, CarShield Field, will be transformed into a 9-hole disc golf course from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23.

According to a press release from St. Charles County, avid players and newcomers are invited.

It’s presented by St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, St. Charles County Disc Golf Club, Smokin Aces Disc Golf, and Gateway Disc Sports.

Loaner discs and onsite mini games, as well as putting, driving and cutting competitions will be available throughout the day. Morning and afternoon tee times are available with a break in between for lunch. Food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

There will be no outside food and drink allowed.

Admission to play is $25 and includes a putter and mid-range custom stamped discs that will be the only discs permitted to be used during the 9-hole rounds. Disc Golf CarShield Field is limited to 180 players and online registration is available until Friday, Aug. 21.