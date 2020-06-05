Teen creates Disney themed sidewalk chalk art

Katie Wemhoener, 17, of Belleville created this Disney themed masterpiece

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Many people are getting creative as the COVID-19 pandemic has us practicing social distancing.

A teen from the Metro East created some pretty cool sidewalk chalk art amid the pandemic.

Katie Wemhoener, 17, of Belleville created this Disney themed masterpiece. She said it took about a week to finish the art and it stayed intact because she covered it with a tarp.

She even made the chalk that was used. The Wemhoener family found the homemade chalk recipe online because they knew they’d need a lot of chalk for the project.

Her favorite Disney movie is Aladdin.

