'Disney Princess - The Concert' tour coming to St. Louis this December

ST. LOUIS — You don't have to wish upon a star to make all your Disney dreams come true — buying a ticket to the Fabulous Fox will do.
The theatre announced Monday it will host the 'Disney Princess — the Concert' tour on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.
Four performers will play Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Anne, honoring songs from our childhoods in an "unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song!", according to a Monday news release.
"Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories," the release said. "We invite you to become part of our world…dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert."
Tickets go on sale May 11 at 10 a.m. and range from $29.50-$79.50. They can be bought at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. The Fox Box Office is currently closed.
The Fabulous Fox announced its return to in-person shows in March after suspending them due to the pandemic.
Here's the lineup for the show:
- Tony-nominee Susan Egan (‘Belle’ from Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ from the animated feature film Hercules),
- Rising star Aisha Jackson (‘Anna’ in Broadway’s 'Frozen').
- Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (‘Cinderella’ in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 'Cinderella')
- Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (‘Jasmine' in Broadway’s 'Aladdin')
- Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala
- Adam J. Levy as an 'enchanting prince' (who's an 'audience favorite' at the 'Broadway Princess Party')