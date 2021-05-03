'Disney Princess - The Concert' tour coming to St. Louis this December

Tickets go on sale May 11

ST. LOUIS — You don't have to wish upon a star to make all your Disney dreams come true — buying a ticket to the Fabulous Fox will do.

The theatre announced Monday it will host the 'Disney Princess — the Concert' tour on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Four performers will play Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Anne, honoring songs from our childhoods in an "unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song!", according to a Monday news release.

"Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories," the release said. "We invite you to become part of our world…dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert."

Be our guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince. On sale Friday, May 7 at 10 am. Details ▼ — The Fabulous Fox (@foxtheatrestl) May 3, 2021

Tickets go on sale May 11 at 10 a.m. and range from $29.50-$79.50. They can be bought at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. The Fox Box Office is currently closed.

The Fabulous Fox announced its return to in-person shows in March after suspending them due to the pandemic.

Here's the lineup for the show: