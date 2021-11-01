Dispatcher accused of using racial slur related to St. Louis County police chief

The police union, membership organizations and commanders have called for the dispatcher to be fired while the chief recused herself from the investigation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police dispatcher who has been accused of using a racial slur to refer to a Black sergeant on police radios Saturday is related to Chief Mary Barton, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The department has confirmed the dispatcher in question has been suspended, and an internal investigation is underway.

The dispatcher is also scheduled to retire soon, according to sources familiar with the dispatcher.

5 On Your Side is not naming the dispatcher because the allegation has not yet been proven, and the dispatcher has not been charged with a crime.

St. Louis County Police Department Chief Mary Barton sent the following statement to 5 On Your Side Saturday after the station reported the allegations:

"A racial slur was used on the police radio by a professional staff member serving as a dispatcher. That individual was immediately removed from the radio and relieved of duty. An internal investigation into the matter has been opened. As I have said in past, discrimination, by word or deed, shall not be tolerated by any of us in the St. Louis County Police Department. We have, and will continue, to hold one another accountable.”

But Barton has recused herself from the investigation, to allow Deputy Chief Kenneth Gregory to oversee the matter, according to a statement from department spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda.

“The use of such language has no place in our department; therefore, it should not and will not be tolerated. Each member of our department family and every citizen we serve shall be treated with dignity and respect. The investigation will be thorough, impartial, and overseen by the Deputy Chief of Police.”

The police union, police commanders and membership organizations have condemned the act and called for the dispatcher’s termination.

Lt. Col. Troy Doyle posted a comment on Twitter Saturday with a link to 5 On Your Side’s story about the issue.

It read: “How can we ever expect to gain community trust when we continue to have incidents such as this. I feel sorry for the many officers who had to endure this pain and the disrespect that this language brings to our community. Immediate termination is recommended!”

The St. Louis County Police Association issued a statement condemning the dispatcher’s actions.

“We are aware of the racist language that was broadcast over the police radio this evening. We are appalled. There is no place in modern society for these racist epithets. Chief Barton needs to take swift action and terminate the employee from the police department. We have a history of speaking out in these situations and will continue to do so.”

Lt. Keith Wildhaber, who leads the Diversity and Inclusion Unit also sent a statement to 5 On Your Side, which read: “This type of language is disgusting and has no place in our department or in society. Immediate and decisive action must be taken by department leadership. We cannot continue to deny there is systemic racism and discrimination in our department. It’s time to dismantle it.”

The Ethical Society of Police, a membership organization which represents primarily Black officers, provided the following statement:

"ESOP is aware of the racist words broadcasted on the radio today from a dispatcher and we are appalled. As an organization, we have continuously asked the current and former Chief to address the racism within the department. Although Chief Barton has stated systemic racism doesn't exist, there can be no other glaring example of racism than the type that was heard today. Chief Barton must take swift and strong action in this moment and terminate the employee without hesitation. Along with Teneo, we've addressed many of these issues already and while we are still awaiting some type of action, incidents like this continue to happen."