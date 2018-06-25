ST. LOUIS — Several 'disturbances' in The Grove neighborhood sent police to 'disperse' large crowds late Sunday night into early Monday morning, police said.

While on the scene in The Grove, 5 On Your Side captured St. Louis Metropolitan Police trying to disperse a crowd allegedly fighting in the street along Talmage and Manchester Avenue. After the crowd was cleared, police left the scene, but the alleged fighting began once more.

Police later confirmed the disturbance but did not offer any further insight into the incident.

This is a developing story.

