DNR says chemicals were spilled near St. Louis airport 2 days earlier than announced

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said the spill was smaller than previously estimated but contained more dangerous chemicals.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Dangerous chemicals were released from an industrial plant two days earlier than first announced, according to new information from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Note: The video above is from Wednesday.

The chemical spill near St. Louis Lambert International Airport "likely" made its way into Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, the EPA told 5 On Your Side Tuesday.

A new timeline changes the scope, chemicals, response time and companies involved in the incident that was first reported to the public Tuesday.

DNR took over the cleanup Wednesday.

Scope

DNR says that GKN Aerospace released 240 gallons of an industrial metal treatment chemical into an industrial line. It was initially reported as a 1,000-gallon spill.

Chemicals involved

It was initially reported by the EPA that the chemical was hexavalent chromium (Cr VI), a carcinogen. The EPA later walked back that claim, saying it was trivalent chromium or Cr III, a much less harmful chemical.

DNR said Friday the contaminants were both hexavalent and trivalent chromium.

Timeline

DNR says that the chemicals were released from GKN at noon on June 25. They were then released from a Boeing wastewater treatment plan at 4:30 p.m. on June 26.

DNR, Missouri Sewer District and spill control were contacted in early business hours on June 27.

Boeing issued a statement Wednesday, saying:

Boeing is actively investigating and responding to a wastewater release from its Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant into Coldwater Creek. After Boeing detected abnormalities in the operation of the treatment plant, the company quickly notified the National Response Center (NRC), the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

At this point, testing indicates a small volume of industrial wastewater was released to the creek. The cause of the release has been mitigated and containment measures have been implemented. Boeing will continue to work with the NRC, MSD, MDNR and EPA to determine the next steps.

Coldwater Creek has a long history of contaminants, including radiation from WWII-era bombs.

Read more about Coldwater Creek.