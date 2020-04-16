ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is updating the public on the city's stay-at-home order.

Krewson said the new order will be extended for three weeks. The city's previous order was scheduled to expire on April 22.

Thursday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the county's stay-at-home order is in effect until further notice. He wrote on Twitter that he will reassess the order in mid-May.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement about the state's stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to expire on April 24.

RELATED: Stay-at-home order extended for St. Louis County until further notice

More local news