All week on Today in St. Louis we are working to help you get a better night's rest. One of the hot new items that a lot of people are turning to are weighted blankets.

But do they work? Our Brandon Merano put one to the test.

Do you toss and turn at night? Wake up feeling groggy in the morning because you can't stay asleep? Well a Weighted blanket might do the trick. But here's the thing -- they're hard to find unless you order one online.

Brandon reached out to Stix and Stones Interiors in Edwardsville who rush ordered one for him to test out. Working these weird hours waking up at 1:30 in the morning and being in the military leave Brandon sleeping non-traditional hours. But after using this weighted blanket for the last few days, he said he slept a lot better and got up feeling more refreshed.

During his research, he learned the heavy blankets are using for things other than just sleep. According to psychologists, weighted blankets can help with things like PTSD, anxiety and even ADHD. One of the biggest disorders weighted blankets help with is Autism. Heather Rosen and her 12 year old daughter Paige swear by their weighted blanket. Paige has Autism and her Mom says it’s been a lifesaver. “It brings her levels from a 10 down to a one, it calms her down emotionally and physically like she just melts, it's like a big hug she says, according to Rosen. Paige said, “for kids like me with autism it will help them.”

So how do you pick the perfect weighted blanket for you? First, keep in mind they can get expensive. Most 20 pound blankets cost about $200 dollars. Sleep experts recommend getting a blanket that's about 10 percent of your body weight. So if you're a 150 pounds a 15 pound blanket should work just fine. Just make sure to do your research before you decide to get one of your own.

